Three crude bombs went off in the Paltan area of Dhaka this evening, on the second day of BNP and Jamaat's 48-hour blockade programme.

"Unidentified miscreants hurled three crude bombs at Paltan intersection between 5:30pm and 6:00pm," said Salahuddin Mia, officer-in-charge of Paltan Police Station.

No one was injured in the incident, he added.