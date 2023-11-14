3 buses torched in Mirpur
Three buses were set on fire by unidentified criminals in Dhaka's Mirpur tonight, on the eve of a 48-hour blockade programme called by BNP-Jamaat.
A double-decker BRTC bus was torched in Mirpur 10 area around 9:28pm. Two fire engines of Mirpur Fire Station went to the spot at 9:30pm and doused the blaze, said Rakibul Hasan, duty officer of control room at Fire Service and Civil Defence.
Earlier, two buses of Manarat International University were set on fire in Mirpur's Beribad at 8:25pm.
On information, two fire engines went to Nababer Bagh Uttarpara at 8:45pm and extinguished the fire, he added.
No casualties were reported.
