3 buses torched in Mirpur

Three buses were set on fire by unidentified criminals in Dhaka's Mirpur tonight, on the eve of a 48-hour blockade programme called by BNP-Jamaat.

A double-decker BRTC bus was torched in Mirpur 10 area around 9:28pm. Two fire engines of Mirpur Fire Station went to the spot at 9:30pm and doused the blaze, said Rakibul Hasan, duty officer of control room at Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Photo: Collected

Earlier, two buses of Manarat International University were set on fire in Mirpur's Beribad at 8:25pm.

On information, two fire engines went to Nababer Bagh Uttarpara at 8:45pm and extinguished the fire, he added.

No casualties were reported.