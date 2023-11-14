Countrywide blockade
Star Digital Report
Tue Nov 14, 2023 09:15 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 14, 2023 10:27 PM

3 buses torched in Mirpur
Photo: Collected

Three buses were set on fire by unidentified criminals in Dhaka's Mirpur tonight, on the eve of a 48-hour blockade programme called by BNP-Jamaat.

A double-decker BRTC bus was torched in Mirpur 10 area around 9:28pm. Two fire engines of Mirpur Fire Station went to the spot at 9:30pm and doused the blaze, said Rakibul Hasan, duty officer of control room at Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Photo: Collected

Earlier, two buses of Manarat International University were set on fire in Mirpur's Beribad at 8:25pm.

On information, two fire engines went to Nababer Bagh Uttarpara at 8:45pm and extinguished the fire, he added.

No casualties were reported.

Photo: Collected
Related topic:
3 buses torched in Mirpurbus set on firebus fire in blockade
|রাজনীতি

তফসিল ঘোষণার নামে 'নাটক' বন্ধ করুন: বিএনপি

দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনের তফসিল ঘোষণার নামে বর্তমান 'পক্ষপাতদুষ্ট' নির্বাচন কমিশনের 'নাটক'  বন্ধ করতে সরকারের প্রতি আহ্বান জানিয়েছে বিএনপি।

৪৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মিরপুরে বিআরটিসি বাসে আগুন

১ ঘণ্টা আগে