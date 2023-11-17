25 sued over Tangail train fire

Countrywide blockade
Our Correspondent, Tangail
Fri Nov 17, 2023 09:35 PM
Last update on: Fri Nov 17, 2023 09:41 PM

Around 25 unidentified people have been sued on charges of setting fire to a train at Gharinda Railway Station in Tangail on Thursday.

Tariqul Islam, station master of Gharinda Railway Station, filed the case with Kamalapur Railway Police Station, said Officer-in-Charge Ferrous Ahmed.

Sub-inspector Asraful Islam was given responsibility as the investigation officer of the case.

The OC said they are trying to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

A fire broke out at a Tangail commuter train at 2:53am on Thursday and two of its compartments were gutted fully and another partially.

The Bangladesh Railway authorities formed a three-member committee comprising its officials to probe into the incident.

