208 vehicles set on fire since Oct 28

A total of 208 arson attacks have been recorded across the country till 6:00am today since October 28.

Besides, three arson attacks were recorded in 60 hours from 6:00pm on November 23 till 6:00am today during the ongoing 48-hour road, rail, and waterways blockade enforced by the opposition parties.

Two buses and one truck were set ablaze during the period.

Of these, one was set on fire inside Dhaka, said Md Shahjahan Shikdar, Deputy assistant director (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The rest two arson attacks were carried out in Cumilla's Daudkandi and Barishal division.

A total of 30 members of six firefighting units worked to douse the fires across the country during this period.

A 48-hour blockade, called by BNP, Jamaat, and like-minded opposition parties, is underway since this morning amid fear of violence. The blockade was announced in protest of the general election schedule announced by the Election Commission.