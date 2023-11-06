Countrywide blockade
Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 6, 2023 10:58 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 6, 2023 11:01 PM

Countrywide blockade

2 more buses torched in Dhaka, N’ganj

Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 6, 2023 10:58 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 6, 2023 11:01 PM

Two buses were set on fire by miscreants in Dhaka and Narayanganj tonight amid the ongoing blockade being enforced by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

A Bihongo Paribahan bus was torched at Mirpur 6 area at 9:28pm, said Rakib ul Hasan, duty officer at Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

Meanwhile, another bus was torched in front of Narayanganj DC office at 9:30pm.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incidents.

Fire engines doused the fires.

