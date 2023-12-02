2 hurt as crude bombs blasted in Farmgate

Two people were injured as two crude bombs went off in front of Farmview Super Market in the capital's Farmgate area tonight, on the eve of BNP's 48-hour blockade.

The injured are Bangladesh Bank Joint Director Emdadul Haque Khan, 56, and Summit Group Engineer Nazmus Shahadat Alam, 38.

They were brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment at around 9:00pm, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost.

The injured said they were going home to Mohammadpur from Karwan Bazar on a motorcycle after finishing work.

While passing Farmgate's Farmview Super Market, two crude bombs exploded in quick succession and splinters hit their body.

Pedestrians rescued and took them to nearby Al Raji Hospital. They were later referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Tejgaon Police Station Officer-in-Charge Apurbo Hasan said police went to the spot after the incident.