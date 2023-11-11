2 buses torched within 10 minutes in Dhaka

The incidents took place in Arambagh and Gabtoli areas

Two buses were set on fire by unidentified criminals in the capital's Arambagh and Gabtoli areas tonight.

A bus of Lal Sobuj Paribahan was torched in front of Notre Dame College in the capital's Arambagh area around 8:20pm, said Ershad Hossain, duty officer at Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

Another bus of Gabtoli Express was torched in front of Gabtoli Bus Stand in the capital around 8:30pm, he added.

Two fire engines were on the spot working to douse the blaze.

No casualties were reported in the incidents.