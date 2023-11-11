Countrywide blockade
Star Digital Report
Sat Nov 11, 2023 08:54 PM
Last update on: Sat Nov 11, 2023 08:59 PM

2 buses torched within 10 minutes in Dhaka

The incidents took place in Arambagh and Gabtoli areas
Photo: Tuhin Shubhra Adhikary/Star

Two buses were set on fire by unidentified criminals in the capital's Arambagh and Gabtoli areas tonight.

A bus of Lal Sobuj Paribahan was torched in front of Notre Dame College in the capital's Arambagh area around 8:20pm, said Ershad Hossain, duty officer at Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

Another bus of Gabtoli Express was torched in front of Gabtoli Bus Stand in the capital around 8:30pm, he added.

Two fire engines were on the spot working to douse the blaze.

No casualties were reported in the incidents.

