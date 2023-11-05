2 buses torched in half an hour

Countrywide blockade
Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 5, 2023 06:40 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 5, 2023 07:37 PM

Photo: Collected

At least four buses were set on fire by miscreants in the capital today, on the first day of the second phase of blockade being enforced by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

A Shikor Paribahan bus was torched in Mirpur's Pallabi area around 7:00pm, said Abdul Khalek, warehouse inspector of Pallabi Fire Station.

Two fire engines went to the spot and brought the fire under control around 7:15pm.

At Banglamotor, a bus was set on fire around 6:30pm, said Ershad Hossain, duty officer of Fire Service Control Room.

Two fire engines were trying to douse the blaze.

Earlier, a double-decker bus was set on fire by unidentified miscreants in Dhaka's Mirpur area around 3:45pm in front of Govt Bangla College in Mirpur.

2 suffer burns as arsonists set bus on fire in Meradia
Photo: Screen grab

Meanwhile, in Dhaka's Meradia, two persons suffered burn injuries after a bus was torched this morning.

Following the arson attack around 7:30am at Bashpattali area, the driver of the Achhim Paribahan lost control and hit a roadside tree, police and the injured said.

