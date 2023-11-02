2 buses torched, car 'catches fire' in Dhaka

Two buses were set on fire in Azampur and Bakshibazar areas of Dhaka this morning.

In Uttara, unidentified attackers torched a bus of Paristhan Paribahan around 7:00am in Azampur area, said Rafi Al Faruk, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

Two units of fire fighters doused the blaze half an hour later around 7:30am, he added.

In Mohammadpur, a parked bus of Moumita Paribahan was set on fire around 4:40am in Beribadh area of Mohammadpur, confirmed the fire service officer.

The blaze was doused around 5:10am by two fire engines, he added.

Rafi Al Faruk also informed that a private car caught fire in Bakshibazar area at 4:45am. The flame was doused by two other fire engines at 5:03am.

The fire service could not say how the fire originated.

The incident took place on the last day of the three-day countrywide blockade.

BNP and like-minded parties and Jamaat-e-Islami separately called three-day countrywide blockade of roads, railways, and waterways protesting police action on their rallies on October 28 and arrests of their activists.