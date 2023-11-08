2 buses set on fire at Tatibazar, Banani

Two buses were set on fire in Tatibazar and Banani areas of the capital tonight on the first day of the 48-hour blockade being enforced by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

A bus of Akash Paribahan was torched at the Tatibazar intersection around 7:25pm, Rafi Al Faruk, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence control room, told The Daily Star.

On information, two fire engines rushed to the spot around 7:33pm and started to douse the blaze, the fire service official added.

Meanwhile, a minibus was set on fire in front of Kakoli Police camp, Banani around 8:08pm, sources at the fire service officials said.

The fire was extinguished before two fire engines from Kurmitola Fire Station rushed there, they added.