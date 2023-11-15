19, including cops, injured as AL, BNP clash in Bogura

Around 19 people, including five police officials, were allegedly injured during a clash between supporters of BNP and Awami League on the Bogura-Dhaka highway in Sherpur upazila today.

Around 11:30, a procession of the supporters of the ongoing country-wide blockade, led by BNP's former MP Golam Mohammad Siraj, arrived in the Hospital Road area of Khejurtala.

At the same time, another procession of the Sherpur Jubo League and Awami League was passing through the area. Soon, activists of the two groups locked in a clash, reports our Bogura correspondent quoting Babu Kumar Shaha, officer-in-charge of Sherpur Police Station.

After around 30 minutes of chase and counter chase, police arrived at the spot.

Law enforcers fired 10 rounds of teargas shells and 32 rounds of rubber bullets, the OC said, adding that five police officials sustained injuries as brick chips were thrown at them.

"Around 14 people from both the groups were injured, as far as we have heard," he added.

"We were marching peacefully. When we came to the Hospital Road area, Awami League men swooped on us. As we tried to resist, police started firing teargas shells. At least 10- 12 of our leaders and activists were injured during the clash," said Rafiqul Islam Mintu, upazila BNP general secretary,

Tarikul Islam Tarek, president of the Sherpur upazila Jubo League, however, said, "The BNP men started throwing brickbats at us from behind when we were going through the area, which led to the clash. At least six of our leaders and activists were admitted to the hospital."