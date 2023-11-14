154 arson attacks from Oct 28 to Nov 13, 94 buses torched: fire service

The photo was taken from Dhaka's Shanir Akhra on November 13, 2023. Photo: Collected

At least 154 arson attacks, mostly on vehicles, were reported between October 28 and November 13, according to Fire Service and Civil Defence statistics.

Fire service officials said they count only those incidents people reported to them. The number of arson attacks may be higher as many fires are doused by locals and go unreported.

Of the 154 attacks, 116 occurred in Dhaka division, including 82 in the capital.

Besides, 14 arson incidents were reported in Chattogram division, nine in Rajshahi, six each in Barishal and Rangpur, two in Khulna and one in Mymensingh division.

No arson attack was reported in Sylhet division, according to the statistics.

The arson attacks started being reported since a clash took place between BNP and law enforcers centring the party's rally in Dhaka's Nayapaltan area on October 28.

BNP observed a hartal the following day, and since then BNP and like-minded parties started observing countrywide blockades in phases and incidents of arson attacks were reported in different parts of the country.

A bus helper named Nayeem was killed after arsonists torched a bus of Achhim Paribahan in Demra on October 29.

The fire service statistics show that 94 buses were torched in the period.

Besides, 13 trucks, eight lorries, three microbuses, two cars, eight motorcycles, two pickup vans and two CNG-run autorickshaws, an ambulance, a human hauler, a fire service water truck and a police van were also torched.

Apart from these, five BNP offices, one Awami League office, one councillor office, were among others burnt during this time.

The statistics show that the highest number of arson attacks, 29, was reported on October 28.

More arson attacks were reported at night, between 6:00pm to 6:00am (93), compared to the daytime (61).

Fire service statistics say five persons were injured and two firefighters were assaulted while discharging duties.