15 arson incidents across country in 37 hrs: Fire Service

UNB, Dhaka
Thu Nov 9, 2023 10:22 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 9, 2023 10:29 PM

Nationwide Blockade: Arson, arrests, clash in second phase too
Miscreants set a bus of Airport-Bangabandhu Avenue Paribahan on fire in the capital’s Banglamotor area yesterday amid the two-day countrywide blockade. Photo: Collected

A total of 15 arson incidents were reported across the country from 6:00am yesterday to 7:00pm today, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Of these, seven incidents were reported in the capital's Hazaribagh, Tatibazar, Kakoli, Mirpur, Dhanmondi, Baridhara, and Matuail areas, said Talha Bin Zasim, station officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Media Cell.

Three incidents of arson were reported in Gazipur, two in Chattogram's Khagrachhari and Noakhali, two in Barishal's Gournadi and Barguna, and one in Rajshahi, he added.

A total of nine buses, four covered vans, and two trucks were burned during this period.

