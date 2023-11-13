14 vehicles torched since Sunday morning: Fire Service

Arsonists have torched at least 14 vehicles during the fourth phase of 48-hour countrywide blockade called by BNP and like-minded parties, said fire service.

Of those, 11 were buses, one truck, and two others were Nosimons (human haulier), said Talha bin Zasim, an official of media cell at Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The vehicles were torched between Sunday morning and 6:30pm today, he said.

Of the vehicles, arsonist torched eleven vehicles in Dhaka division (eight in Dhaka city), and one each in Barishal, Natore, and Dinajpur.

Dozens of vehicles have been torched in four rounds of blockades and hartals announced by BNP and like-minded parties since BNP's October 28 rally was foiled in the capital.

BNP today again called a 48-hour countrywide blockade from Wednesday demanding resignation of the government, for the upcoming national election to be held under a non-party caretaker government, and release of arrested BNP leaders.