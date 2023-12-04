11 vehicles torched on first day of blockade

At least 11 vehicles were torched in six districts, including the capital, yesterday -- the first day of BNP-Jamaat's two-day nationwide blockade.

BNP and its allies are enforcing the ninth round of 48-hour blockades that started Sunday morning, demanding the upcoming national election under a neutral interim government.

According to the Fire Service and Civil Defence, 11 vehicles -- six buses, three trucks, one lorry, and one pickup -- were set on fire yesterday in Dhaka, Gazipur, Dinajpur, Natore, Sirajganj, and Chattogram.

In Dhaka, criminals torched a bus near the capital's Phulbaria bus stand in Gulistan. While in Rampura, a pickup was set ablaze near Better Life Hospital.

In Gazipur, arsonists stopped a moving truck and bus and set it on fire on the Dhaka-Tangail highway in the Kaliakoir area.

In Dinajpur, criminals torched a paddy-laden truck in Kaharol upazila, injuring the driver in the process, said fire officials.

In Natore, two buses were set ablaze in Sadar upazila's Boro Harishpur area, while a lorry was set on fire in Sirajganj's Ullahpara upazila.

Meanwhile, criminals torched two buses, including a BRTC double-decker, and a truck last night between 8:30pm to 10:30pm in the port city's Akbar Shah, Double Mooring and Dampara areas.

On the day, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the EC's show-cause notice for violations of the electoral code of conduct ahead of the "one-sided" January 7 polls was "a joke".

"It is the Election Commission that has destroyed the integrity of the constitution by announcing the election schedule against the people's will," he told a virtual press briefing yesterday, reports UNB.

"This is a lopsided election where all candidates that are contesting are either directly or indirectly linked with Awami League," the BNP leader said.

He also said the EC's decision to transfer UNOs and OCs on the occasion of elections is "just a reshuffle among Awami-minded UNOs and OCs".

Rizvi claimed the people are least bothered about this one-sided election which more than 60 political parties have boycotted.

The BNP leader alleged that the government is using law enforcers and the judiciary arbitrarily alongside ruling party "cadres" to establish fascism by again snatching the people's right to vote.

"The attacks on houses and businesses of pro-democracy leaders and activists, including BNP, continue to take place all over the country," Rizvi said.

In such a situation, he said fear and anxiety have gripped the BNP and ordinary voters ahead of the election.

He claimed that over 230 party leaders and activists were detained, and 10 cases were filed against 985 named and many unnamed BNP men in the last 24 hours till yesterday afternoon.

Rizvi added that law enforcers arrested more than 18,860 leaders and activists in 505 cases across the country until yesterday afternoon, since October 28 -- the day of BNP's grand rally.