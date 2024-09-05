Unveil roadmap to reform immediately

Anti-Discrimination Student Movement places their 5-point demand after Shaheedi March marking the one month of the fall of AL govt

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement today demanded that the interim government unveil a roadmap to reform the state immediately.

Abu Baker Majumder, a key organiser of the students' movement that spearheaded the protest against the AL-led government, announced the demand as part of their five-point demand from a rally held at the central Shaheed Minar.

Earlier, the students' movement held a mammoth procession, organised to commemorate one month of the fall of Awami League government.

The other demands include providing financial and legal assistance to the family of the martyrs, identifying the corrupt officials and collaborators of the ousted fascist government inside the administration and bringing them to book immediately.

They also demanded the arrest and punishment of the perpetrators of the mass killing. Athy demanded that the Gono Bhaban, the former official residence of Sheikh Hasina, to be declared as the July Memorial Museum.

Several thousand students and people from all walks of life participated in yesterday's 'Shaheedi March' that started from the base of the Raju Memorial Sculpture at the Dhaka University.