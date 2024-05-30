Zia’s 43rd death anniv today

Today is the 43rd death anniversary of BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman.

The party and its associated bodies have drawn up a 15-day programme to observe the death anniversary.

The programmes began on Tuesday through a discussion meeting at Dhaka Reporters' Unity in the capital, reports UNB.

Ziaur Rahman, who founded the BNP in 1978, was assassinated by a group of army officers at the Chittagong Circuit House on May 30, 1981.

Black flags will be hoisted while the party flag will be kept at half-mast atop its offices, including its Nayapaltan headquarters today.

Besides, party leaders and workers will place wreaths at Zia's grave at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar at 10:00am today.

They will also offer fateha at Zia's grave and join a doa and milad mehfil there, praying for the salvation of his departed soul.