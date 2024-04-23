Zafrullah was a social revolutionary

Speakers tell memorial meeting

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's involvement extended beyond medical care to include societal transformation, making him a social revolutionary, said Gono Bishwabidyalay Trustee Board President Emeritus Professor Serajul Islam Choudhury today.

He was speaking in a memorial meeting organised on the occasion of Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's first death anniversary held at Gonoshasthaya Kendra Auditorium in Savar.

Dr Zafrullah's aspirations were centered not on personal acclaim or benefit, but on the comprehensive upliftment of the underprivileged. All his establishments were socially-owned institutions.

He envisioned freedom as synonymous with societal transformation, advocating for equal rights and opportunities for every member of society, both within the state and beyond, said Prof Serajul.

Gono Bishwabidyalay trustee member former justice Mohammad Abdur Rouf, Prof Dilara Chowdhury, Farida Akhtar and Prof Asif Nazrul also spoke at the event among others.

Speakers highlighted Zafrullah as a trailblazer of innovative ideas, pioneering numerous initiatives and setting precedents beneficial to society, particularly in advancing women's liberation.

Dr Md Abul Hossain, vice-chancellor of Gono Bishwabidyalay, chaired the event. Zafrullah Chowdhury's wife, Shireen Haque, a trustee of Gono Bishwabidyalay, was present among others.