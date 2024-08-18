Ustad Mihir Lala no more

Ustad Mihir Lala, 83, the veteran singer of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, is no more. He passed away at his residence in the port city at 7:30am today.

He is survived by his wife, Jayanti Lala, a celebrated artiste known for her performances in Nazrul Sangeet, as well as by their son and daughter.

Mihir Lala served as the principal of Arjya Sangeet Chattogram until his passing.

He was accorded state honours at the JM Sen Hall premises in the city, and his funeral took place at the Baluar Dighi Moha Shamshan in Chattogram.

Mihir Lala was born on January 4, 1941. Although he was born in Cox's Bazar, he grew up in Boalkhali.

Mihir Lala's deep passion for music blossomed early in his childhood. He began his musical journey under the guidance of Ustad Abu Bakr Siddiqui and later learned from some of the most revered maestros of the subcontinent.

He also studied under Ustad Amanat Ali Khan. Ultimately, it was under the tutelage of Pandit Barin Majumdar that he emerged as a prominent figure in the world of classical music.

During the Liberation War, he played an active role as a vocal artist for Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra.

He was honoured with the Shilpakala Padak in 2018.