Nasiruddin Akhter Rashid, the director of United Group, passed away at 6:28pm on Saturday, November 25.

His first namaz-e-janaza took place at the United Group head office, and the second janaza in Jamalpur on Sunday.

Well-wishers from various walks of life attended the janaza, expressing how he had profoundly touched many lives.

He was laid to eternal rest in his hometown, Melandaha, Jamalpur.