A thespian's final bow

Masud Ali Khan (1929-2024)

Masud Ali Khan, a towering figure in Bangladeshi performing arts, passed away yesterday at his home in the capital's Green Road, leaving behind a remarkable legacy that spans over seven decades of unparalleled artistic brilliance.

He was 95.

A founding member of Drama Circle, Bangladesh's pioneering theatre group, Khan was more than just an actor-- he was a cultural icon who traversed stage, screen, television, and radio, captivating audiences with his extraordinary talent and profound depth of performance.

Born into a world of artistic passion, Khan began his theatrical journey at the tender age of 10, making his debut in "Rana Pratap Singh". This early start would herald a career that would fundamentally reshape Bangladeshi performing arts. His filmography includes timeless classics like "Jonakir Alo", "Dipu Number-2", "Matir Moina", "Molla Barir Bou" and "Dui Duari", each performance etching his name deeper into the national cultural consciousness.

Television audiences fondly remember him for landmark serieses like "Kothao Keu Nei" and "Ei Sob Din Ratri", where his nuanced portrayals transformed characters from mere scripts to living, breathing entities. His role as a teacher in "Dipu Number-2" particularly endeared him to younger generations, showcasing his remarkable ability to connect across age groups.

Khan's theatrical contributions were equally monumental. As a core member of Drama Circle, he starred in landmark productions like "Rokto Korobi", "Raja O Rani", and "Oedipus", demonstrating a versatility that few could match. His commitment to the craft was unwavering, even as age gradually reduced his active performances.

His extraordinary contributions did not go unrecognised. Khan was honoured with many accolades during his lifetime, including the prestigious Ekushey Padak Award, Khaled Khan Award and Meril Prothom Alo Lifetime Achievement Award, among others.

Fellow artistes spoke of him with deep reverence.

Mamunur Rashid described him as "our heritage," while Abul Hayat called him "a guiding light" and "a man of refinement." Keramat Moula remembered him as warm-hearted, and Tariq Anam Khan praised his profound respect for the art and fellow artistes.

In his later years, despite physical limitations, Khan's love for performance never diminished. Even when confined to a wheelchair, he maintained an infectious passion for the arts, once movingly stating, "I request the Almighty to not take away my ability to see others perform."

Khan is survived by his wife and two children.

He will be laid to rest today after Jummah prayers in his ancestral village of Paril in Manikganj's Singiar upazila.

The curtain may have fallen on Masud Ali Khan's mortal performance, but his artistic legacy will continue to inspire generations of performers.

In the grand theatre of life, he was a leading actor whose final bow leaves an irreplaceable void in Bangladeshi cultural landscape.