Tawfiq Aziz Khan’s 22nd death anniv

People listening to audiobooks at Kahinik stall at Suhrawardy Udyan yesterday. According to the stall officials, currently Kahinik has over 100 books in its store. Two other stalls, Kabbik and ShunBoi, located on the Bangla Academy premises, have also been capturing the attention of booklovers through audiobooks at this year’s book fair. Photo: Collected

Today is the 23rd death anniversary of Tawfiq Aziz Khan, former executive editor of The Daily Star, sports writer and commentator.

One of the leading journalists of the country, Tawfiq joined the then-Pakistan Observer as a staff reporter in 1958 while he was a student at Dhaka University.

He joined The Daily Star in 1990 as its founding managing editor. He became executive editor in 1997 and worked in that capacity till his death.

The first English sports commentator of the country, Tawfiq Aziz was the resident editor of Cricketer Asia of Hong Kong and Sports Times of Lahore. He was also the founding editor of the fortnightly Krira Jagat.

Family, friends and well-wishers are requested to pray for the salvation of his departed soul.