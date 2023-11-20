Sufia Kamal’s 24th death anniv today

Today is the 24th death anniversary of Poet Sufia Kamal, also founder president of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad and a pioneer of Bangalee women's emancipation.

Sufia Kamal (1911-1999) led the feminist movements that were shaped under her direct leadership at the beginning of the Pakistan era.

She was born to the Nawab family in Shaistabaad, Barishal.

Sufia broke countless barriers for women belonging to Muslim families by educating herself on her own, under the guidance of her mother, brother, and uncle.

She was involved in the 1969 mass upsurge and the non-cooperation movement of March 1971. She also edited the women's magazine "Begum" before partition of the subcontinent in 1947. Her "Ekattorer Diary" showcases the untold stories of 1971.

She received over 50 awards, including "Ekushey Padak", "Swadhinata Dibash Padak" and "Bangla Academy Padak".

Marking the day, different social and cultural organisations have arranged various programmes.