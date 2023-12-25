Sofia Hasna Jahan Ali’s death anniv

Today is the 27th death anniversary of Dr Sofia Hasna Jahan Ali (Dolly), professor, the Department of Economics, Dhaka University.

Wife of late Dr Shaikh Maqsood Ali, Sofia was engaged in many social development activities, said a press release.

She served as the president of Lioness Club of Dhaka East and the vice president of the Bangladesh Economic Association. She was also reputed as a sportswoman and organiser.

Her family requested everyone to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.