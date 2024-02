Engineer SMHI Faruque (Civil 65 Buet batch), managing director of FR Properties Ltd, passed away on February 25.

He was 80 years old.

He left behind his wife Shamima Faruque, two sons Faruq Hasan and Faruque Imam, daughter-in-law Peya Jannatul and only grandson Ares Faruq Hasan.

His doa mahfil will be held on March 1 after Asar prayers at Gulshan Society Mosque.