Shamsul Hoque Mojumder’s death anniversary

The 17th death anniversary of Shamsul Hoque Mojumder, a retired engineer of PWD and social worker, was observed yesterday, said a press release.

On this occasion, a doa and milad mahfils were held after the Juma prayers at Amjad Mojumder Bari Jame Mosjid, Hosne Ara Bulbul Hifzul Quran, Wadarul Orphanage Mosque, Al-Haj Shamsul Haque Mojumder Jame Mosjid, Purba Devpur Patuabari Jame Mosjid, Addadar Bari Jame Mosjid and Ferdous Nagar Jame Mosjid in Amjadhat union of Fulgazi upazila, Feni.

The friends, relatives and well-wishers of Shamsul Hoque Mojumder, father of Zakir Hossain Mojumder, BJMC retired engineer, and Ferdous Alam Mojumder, chairman and managing director of Frontline Communications Limited, are requested to attend the programmes to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.