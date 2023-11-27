Shaheed Dr Milon Day today

Shaheed Dr Milon Day is being observed across the country today, commemorating the 28th martyrdom anniversary of Dr Shamsul Alam Khan Milon, the then joint secretary general of Bangladesh Medical Association.

On this day in 1990, Dr Milon, who was also a teacher of Dhaka Medical College (DMC), was killed by thugs of the then dictatorial government near the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) of Dhaka University at the height of the anti-autocracy movement.

The sacrifice of Dr Milon transformed the movement into a mass upsurge that prompted the fall of the autocratic regime, paving the way for restoration of democracy in the country.

Marking the day, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages recalling the supreme sacrifice of Dr Milon for restoring democracy.

In his message, the president said Dr Milon was "a bright star in the democratic movement of Bangladesh". The president said people would remember his sacrifice forever.

Prime Minister Hasina in her message paid rich tribute to the departed souls of Dr Milon and others who were martyred in the struggle for democracy.The president and the PM prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul of Dr Milon.

Different political parties, socio-cultural organisations and professional

bodies have chalked out elaborate programmes to mark the day.

Like previous years, Awami League observed the day through various programmes. The events include offering Fateha and special prayers, placing wreaths at the grave of Dr Milon on the Dhaka Medical College campus at 9:00am.

AL general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader in a statement, also urged party leaders and workers to observe Milion day in a befitting manner.

Meanwhile, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal also placed wreaths at the grave of Dr Milon and Shaheed Dr Milion memorial plaque near Dhaka University TSC. There was also a discussion at Colonel Taher auditorium at Bangabandhu Avenue.