Today is the 39th death anniver-sary of Seraj Uddin Ahmed, founder chairman of Elite Paint Group of Companies, said a press release.

He was also founder director of Arab Bangladesh Bank Ltd, former president of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries and former chairman of Tea Traders Association of Bangladesh. A milad mahfil will be held at Golf Garden, Army Golf Club, Dhaka. Similar programme will also be held in Chattogram.