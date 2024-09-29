Senior journalist Badiul Alam no more

Badiul Alam, former senior vice-president and treasurer of the National Press Club, passed away in the capital today. He was 78.

Badiul Alam, also former city editor of News Today, breathed his last at his residence in Iskaton area in the afternoon due to old age complications.

He was also the founding member of the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU). He had been suffering from various diseases including kidney-related problems for a long time.

He left behind his wife, one daughter and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

Badiul Alam will be buried at Azimpur graveyard after namaz-e-janaza on the Jatiya Press Club premises at 8:30pm.

Jatiya Press Club President Hasan Hafeez and General Secretary Ayub Bhuiyan expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the death of Badiul Alam.

In a statement, the leaders prayed for the salvation of his departed soul and conveyed their deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.