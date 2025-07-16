Sayeed Hossain Chowdhury passes away

Sayeed Hossain Chow-dhury, chairman of HRC Group, passed away at a hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday.

His personal secretary Md Sohel confirmed the news.

Chowdhury is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter, and a host of well-wishers.

Chowdhury was the eldest son of Hedaet Hossain Chowdhury, the founder chairman of Karnaphuli Group, renowned educationist, language activist, and social worker.

He was also the elder brother of Saber Hossain Chowdhury, the managing director of Karnaphuli Group and Chairman of Desh TV.

Sayeed Hossain Chowdhury made significant contributions to the development of Bangladesh's tea industry. Under his leadership, HRC Group emerged as one of the country's leading tea exporters, elevating Bangladesh's profile on the international stage. Beyond the tea industry, HRC Group has long been active in various sectors, including tourism, shipbuilding, real estate, transportation, agriculture, and food processing. The group's ventures have provided employment opportunities for thousands of people.