Sangeeta Khan passes away

Sangeeta Khan, an entrepre-neur and women's rights activist, passed away yesterday at Farrer Hospital in Singapore, at the age of 62, after battling cancer.

She was the managing partner of "Divine Beauty Lounge" and partner at "Time Out", said a press release.

She was also the director of the Women's Chamber of Commerce & India Bangladesh Friendship Society, and a leader in several other women's empowerment organisations.

Wife of FR Khan, the managing director of Building Technology & Ideas Ltd (bti), Sangeeta Khan was the joint secretary at Gulshan Society. Her namaz-e-janaza will be held today at Gulshan Society Mosque following the Asr prayers.