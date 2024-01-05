Samson H Chowdhury’s death anniv

Today is the 12th death anniversary of Samson H Chowdhury, the founder of Square Group.

On this day in 2012, the visionary entrepreneur and industrialist passed away at Raffles Hospital in Singapore at the age of 86.

Samson left behind an unmatched legacy of entrepreneurship and industrialisation. He built up from scratch Square Group, one of the largest conglomerates in Bangladesh, and set an example of ethical business.

Born on February 25, 1926 in Pabna, Samson was the eldest child of medical officer Eakub H Chowdhury and Latika Chowdhury.

He also obtained a diploma in management from a Harvard University school.

Samson started a small pharmacy at Ataikula in Pabna in 1952, which was the beginning of one of the leading pharmaceutical companies.

Like previous years, several programmes have been chalked out to observe the day.