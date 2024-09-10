Rezai Karim’s death anniv

The seventh death anniversary of Language Movement activist Kazi Rezai Karim will be observed today.

On the occasion, his family will hold special prayers and distribute food to the destitute at Kanchpur in Sonargaon, Narayanganj, said a press release yesterday.

Rezai Karim was arrested in Narayangnaj in February 1952 for his activism. He was a student of class X at that time.

He was the youngest son of Yasin Kazi Sahityaratna, a senior member of the erstwhile Kolkata Bangiya Muslim Parishad.