Sat Oct 12, 2024 10:51 PM
Razia Naseem Sultana no more

Razia Naseem Sultana, wife of Jahangir Bin Alam, former secretary of foreign investors, Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI), passed away on October 8.

She breathed her last at the United Hospitals in Dhaka.

She was 68.

She was buried at Azimpur graveyard following her namaz-e- janaza at Baridhara Mosque.

Sultana left behind her husband, two children, two grandchildren and a host of relatives and well wishers to mourn her death.

Her family members have requested all to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.

