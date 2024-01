Raihan Ahmed (Azad), a teacher of St Joseph High School, passed away at his home in Shyamoli, Dhaka on December 27. He was 77.

He was buried beside his mother and younger brother's graves in Banani graveyard.

A Gregorian (batch of '65), he began his career as a teacher at the school in 1977.

All have been requested to pray for the salvation of his departed soul.