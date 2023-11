Begum Rahmatun-nesa Mallick, wife of eminent scholar and former finance minister Dr AR Mallick, passed away at her residence on November 7.

She was 98.

She left behind her two sons and three daughters.

She was laid to rest at the Banani graveyard following a janaza at Azad Mosque in Gulshan.

Prayers will be held at her Gulshan residence on Friday after Asr prayers.