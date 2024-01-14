Obituary
Our Correspondent, Dinajpur
Sun Jan 14, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jan 14, 2024 01:49 AM

Most Viewed

Obituary

Rabindranath Soren passes away

Our Correspondent, Dinajpur
Sun Jan 14, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Jan 14, 2024 01:49 AM

Rabin-dranath Soren, the president of Jatiya Adivasi Parishad (JAP), passed away at his residence at Barokona village in Parbatipur, Dinajpur yesterday. He was 70.

Rabindranath Soren had been suffering from chronic kidney complications for the last couple of years, said his son Manik Soren.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

His funeral was held at his village yesterday afternoon, where hundreds of people from indigenous communities paid their final respect to him.

Robindranath Soren played an active role in ensuring the rights of indigenous people.

He also worked with the leaders of National Committee for Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power and Port Protection to organise movement against the Phulbari Coal Mine in Dinajpur.

He left behind his wife, son, daughter and numerous well-wishers to mourn his death.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

উন্নয়নের ধারা অব্যাহত রেখে দ্রব্যমূল্য নিয়ন্ত্রণ ও ক্রয়ক্ষমতা বৃদ্ধিই হবে সরকারের মূল কাজ: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী আশঙ্কা প্রকাশ করেন, যুক্তরাষ্ট্র ও যুক্তরাজ্যের ইয়েমেনে হুতিদের ওপর হামলার কারণে বিশ্ব অর্থনীতিতে আরেকটি আঘাত আসতে পারে।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আন্তর্জাতিক ৬ সংগঠনের বিবৃতি ‘পক্ষপাতদুষ্ট’: পররাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয়

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification