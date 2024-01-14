Rabindranath Soren passes away

Rabin-dranath Soren, the president of Jatiya Adivasi Parishad (JAP), passed away at his residence at Barokona village in Parbatipur, Dinajpur yesterday. He was 70.

Rabindranath Soren had been suffering from chronic kidney complications for the last couple of years, said his son Manik Soren.

His funeral was held at his village yesterday afternoon, where hundreds of people from indigenous communities paid their final respect to him.

Robindranath Soren played an active role in ensuring the rights of indigenous people.

He also worked with the leaders of National Committee for Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power and Port Protection to organise movement against the Phulbari Coal Mine in Dinajpur.

He left behind his wife, son, daughter and numerous well-wishers to mourn his death.