Obituary
Staff Correspondent, Rajshahi
Mon Oct 30, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Oct 30, 2023 07:23 AM

Most Viewed

Obituary

Prof Zinatun Nesa passes away

Staff Correspondent, Rajshahi
Mon Oct 30, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Oct 30, 2023 07:23 AM

Prof Zinatun Nesa Talukder, a prominent politician from Rajshahi, passed away in Dhaka yesterday at the age of 76.

She took her last breath at 6:00am at Evercare Hospital in the capital, said her son Mahmud Hasan Faisal.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Due to various age-related complications, she had been on life support since her admission to the hospital on Tuesday.

Born on July 9, 1947, Prof Zinatun became involved in politics during her college days when she joined the 1969 mass upsurge.

In 1971, she received training at the Indian Gobra camp and took part in the Liberation War at sub-sector 4 of sector 7.

She became a professor in 1977 and was appointed as a deputy minister for primary and mass education in 1996. In 1998, she was made the state minister for the same ministry.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

বেলজিয়াম সফর নিয়ে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর সংবাদ সম্মেলন কাল

বিকেল ৪টায় প্রধানমন্ত্রীর সরকারি বাসভবন গণভবনে এ সংবাদ সম্মেলন শুরু হবে।

১৮ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপির লক্ষ্য নির্বাচন বানচাল করা, অংশ নেওয়া নয়: কাদের

৫৬ মিনিট আগে