Prof Zinatun Nesa passes away

Prof Zinatun Nesa Talukder, a prominent politician from Rajshahi, passed away in Dhaka yesterday at the age of 76.

She took her last breath at 6:00am at Evercare Hospital in the capital, said her son Mahmud Hasan Faisal.

Due to various age-related complications, she had been on life support since her admission to the hospital on Tuesday.

Born on July 9, 1947, Prof Zinatun became involved in politics during her college days when she joined the 1969 mass upsurge.

In 1971, she received training at the Indian Gobra camp and took part in the Liberation War at sub-sector 4 of sector 7.

She became a professor in 1977 and was appointed as a deputy minister for primary and mass education in 1996. In 1998, she was made the state minister for the same ministry.