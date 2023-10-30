Prof Saleemul Huq laid to rest

Prof Saleemul Huq, eminent climate change expert and director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development, was laid to rest at Banani graveyard in Dhaka yesterday afternoon.

He died at his house in Dhaka early yesterday, aged 71. He is survived by his wife Kashana Huq, son Saqib Huq, and daughter Sadaf Huq.

Apart from being a director of ICCCAD, he was a professor of environmental science and management at Independent University, Bangladesh.

Beyond these roles, he was an associate of the International Institute on Environment and Development in the UK.

He was also chairing the expert advisory group for the Climate Vulnerable Forum and served as a senior adviser on Locally Led Adaptation at the Global Centre on Adaptation in the Netherlands.

His contributions include his role as a lead author for the third, fourth, and fifth assessment reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The IPCC panel, of which Huq was a part, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007.

His advisory roles extended to the Least Developed Countries (LDC) group within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Moreover, his 2021 affiliation with the UN Food System Summit as co-chair of Action Track 5 focused on resilience-building against vulnerabilities, shocks, and stress.

In 2019, his contributions were acknowledged when he was named one of the top twenty influencers on global climate change policy. Moreover, he stood out as a leading scientist from Bangladesh in the field of climate change.

Prof Huq was also a regular columnist for The Daily Star on climate change issues.