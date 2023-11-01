Prof Abul Kashem new VC of UIU

Obituary
Prof Md Abul Kashem Mia joined the United Interna-tional University (UIU) as its vice chancellor on October 17, said a press release.

Prior to this appointment, he held the position of pro-VC at UIU. Previously, he served as a professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet).

In 2018-2019, he also held the position of dean of the School of Science & Engineering at UIU.  Prof Kashem earned his PhD from the Department of System Information Sciences at Tohoku University, Japan, in 1998, and he obtained his MS from the same university in 1995. He completed his Master's in Computer Science and Engineering and Bachelor's in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from Buet in 1992 and 1989, respectively.

