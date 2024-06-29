Poet Abul Hussain’s death anniv

Today is the 10th death anniversary of poet Abul Hussain, said a press release.

On this day in 2014, he passed away.

Poet Abul Hussain authored 25 books.

Naba Basanta was his first book of poetry. Birash Sanglap (1969), Duswapna Te Duswapne (1985), Haoa Tomoy Ache (1982), Ekhono Shomoy Achhey (1997), Aar Kirsher Opekkha (2000), Kaler Khatae (2008), and Selected Poems by Abul Hussain (1986) are some of his notable works.

Born in Khulna on August 15, 1922, he was educated at Kolkata Presidency College and Kolkata University in Economics.

Poet Abul Hussain received Ekushey Padak, Bangla Academy Award and Padabali Award.