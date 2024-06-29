Obituary
City Desk
Sat Jun 29, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 29, 2024 02:11 AM

Most Viewed

Obituary

Poet Abul Hussain’s death anniv

City Desk
Sat Jun 29, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Jun 29, 2024 02:11 AM

Today is the 10th death anniversary of poet Abul Hussain, said a press release.

On this day in 2014, he passed away.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Poet Abul Hussain authored 25 books.

Naba Basanta was his first book of poetry. Birash Sanglap (1969), Duswapna Te Duswapne (1985), Haoa Tomoy Ache (1982), Ekhono Shomoy Achhey (1997), Aar Kirsher Opekkha (2000), Kaler Khatae (2008), and Selected Poems by Abul Hussain (1986) are some of his notable works.

Born in Khulna on August 15, 1922, he was educated at Kolkata Presidency College and Kolkata University in Economics.

Poet Abul Hussain received Ekushey Padak, Bangla Academy Award and Padabali Award.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
প্রধান বিচারপতি ওবায়দুল হাসান
|বাংলাদেশ

বিচার ব্যবস্থায় অনিয়ম-দুর্নীতি হলে গণমাধ্যমে প্রকাশিত হওয়া জরুরি: প্রধান বিচারপতি

‘জনগণের আস্থাই বিচার বিভাগের সবচাইতে বড় সম্পদ, আর সেই আস্থা প্রতিফলিত হয় গণমাধ্যমের হাত ধরে।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

দেশে গণতন্ত্র নেই, সার্বভৌমত্ব হুমকির সম্মুখীন: মির্জা ফখরুল

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification