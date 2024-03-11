PM’s press secy Ihsanul Karim no more

Prime Minister's Press Secretary and veteran journalist Ihsanul Karim Helal passed away last night. He was 73.

Ihsanul Karim breathed his last at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital at 8:00pm, PM's Deputy Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas told BSS.

Prior to his appointment at the Prime Minister's Office on June 15, 2015, Karim worked as the press secretary to President Abdul Hamid from May 21, 2013.

On April 7, 2009, Karim was appointed as the managing director and chief editor of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed profound shock and sorrow over Karim's demise.

In a message of condolence, she prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Karim joined BSS in 1972 and served in different capacities over nearly four decades at home and abroad.

During his long career in journalism, he also served several foreign media like British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and Press Trust of India (PTI) as their Bangladesh correspondent.

Karim was born on January 5, 1951.

He obtained his Master's degree in Economics from Dhaka University.

Karim joined the Liberation War in 1971 and fought on the western frontier as a member of the Bangladesh Liberation Force (BLF).