UNB, Dhaka
Mon Dec 25, 2023 09:49 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 25, 2023 09:53 PM

PM shocked at death of City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman

PM hands over houses to underprivileged freedom fighters
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. File photo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Fazlur Rahman, chairman of City Group.

In a condolence message, Sheikh Hasina prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and expressed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Rahman, also chairman of Somoy TV, breathed his last at the United Hospital in the capital at around 4:00am. He was 77.

He had been suffering from respiratory illness for a long time.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at Dhupkhola field in Gendaria after Asr prayer today.

 

