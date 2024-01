Rajia Sultana, wife of retired senior Bangladesh Bank official Hafizur Rahman, passed away at Evercare Hospitals, Dhaka on Sunday night. She was 78.

She had been suffering from old-age complications, said family members.

Rajia Sultana left behind her husband, two daughters, a son and a host of relatives and well-wishers.

She was laid to rest at Banani Graveyard yesterday.