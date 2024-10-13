Obaidul Huq’s death anniv

Obituary
Most Viewed

Today is the 17th death anniversary of Obaidul Huq, a veteran journalist.

On this day in 2007, Obaidul breathed his last at his Banani residence, aged 96. He was the editor of the Bangladesh Observer for 12 years since 1972.

He was the first Bangalee Muslim to make a feature film "Dukkhhe Jader Jibon Gora" in 1946. He joined the Editorial Board of the Pakistan Observer (later The Bangladesh Observer) in 1951 as joint editor.

He was the chairman of Press Institute of Bangladesh and chairman of Dainik Bangla and Bangladesh Times Trustee Board. He was the chairman of Nazrul Institute.

Obaidul was honoured with the "Ekushey Padak" in 1983. He was also recognised with Bangla Academy Award in 1964.

