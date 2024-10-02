NTV News Editor Shimanta Khokon no more

Shimanta Khokon, news editor of NTV and managing committee member of Jatiya Press Club, died at his residence in Dhaka's Chamelibagh area yesterday.

He was 51.

Shimanta Khokon was suffering from an illness for long.

He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

He will be buried at his village graveyard in Kishoreganj after a namaz-e-janaza at JPC and DRU tomorrow.

In a message of condolence, JPC President Hasan Hafiz and General Secretary Ayub Bhuiyan prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul of Khokon.

They also conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Besides, DRU President Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo and General Secretary Mohi Uddin also condoled Khokon's death.