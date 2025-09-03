Obituary
Star Report
Wed Sep 3, 2025 02:21 AM
Last update on: Wed Sep 3, 2025 03:55 AM

Obituary
Obituary

Noel Mendes passes away

Wed Sep 3, 2025 02:21 AM
Last update on: Wed Sep 3, 2025 03:55 AM
Star Report
Wed Sep 3, 2025 02:21 AM Last update on: Wed Sep 3, 2025 03:55 AM
Noel Mendes

Noel Gregory Mendes, a celebrated Chattogram business-man and former member of the legendary 1960s band "Lightnings", passed away on Monday morning. He was 71.

He breathed his last at 5:10am at the Apollo Imperial Hospital.

His funeral mass and burial ceremony was held on Monday at 3:30pm at the Holy Rosary Cathedral, Patharghata in Chattogram.

Noel Mendes was a beloved member of the Mendes family, which has made contributions to Bangladesh's logistics, shipping, and freight forwarding industry through the Enem-Omni Group, founded in 1958 by J Lawrence Mendes.

Noel Mendes was not only a prominent businessman but also a celebrated musician.

He was part of the legendary pop band Lightnings, formed in the 1960s in Bangladesh, then East Pakistan.

The founding members of the Lightning Band are Farid Rashid, Neo Mendes, Noel Mendes, and Shakil. Photo: Collected

 

