Noel Mendes, businessman and founder of 60s pop band Lightnings, no more

Noel Gregory Mendes, a celebrated Chattogram businessman and one of the founders of the legendary 1960s band "Lightnings", passed away on Monday morning. He was 79.

He breathed his last at 5:10am at the Apollo Imperial Hospital.

His funeral mass and burial ceremony was held on Monday at 3:30 pm at the Holy Rosary Cathedral, Patharghata in Chattogram.

Noel Mendes was a beloved member of the Mendes family, which has made pioneering contributions to Bangladesh's logistics, shipping, and freight forwarding industry through the Enem-Omni Group , founded in 1958 by J Lawrence Mendes.

Noel Mendes was not only a prominent businessman but also a celebrated musician.

He was part of the legendary pop band Lightnings, formed in the 1960s in Bangladesh, then East Pakistan.

The founding members of the Lightning Band are Farid Rashid, Neo Mendes, Noel Mendes, and Shakil. Photo: Collected

 

