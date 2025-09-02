Noel Mendes, businessman and founder of 60s pop band Lightnings, no more

Noel Gregory Mendes, a celebrated Chattogram businessman and one of the founders of the legendary 1960s band "Lightnings", passed away on Monday morning. He was 79.

He breathed his last at 5:10am at the Apollo Imperial Hospital.

His funeral mass and burial ceremony was held on Monday at 3:30 pm at the Holy Rosary Cathedral, Patharghata in Chattogram.

Noel Mendes was a beloved member of the Mendes family, which has made pioneering contributions to Bangladesh's logistics, shipping, and freight forwarding industry through the Enem-Omni Group , founded in 1958 by J Lawrence Mendes.

Noel Mendes was not only a prominent businessman but also a celebrated musician.

He was part of the legendary pop band Lightnings, formed in the 1960s in Bangladesh, then East Pakistan.