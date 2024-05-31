Nayeemul set to be PM’s press secy

Nayeemul Islam Khan, emeritus editor of daily Amader Notun Shomay,is set to be the next press secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He told The Daily Star last night that he was yet to be appointed, but a decision has been made to that end.

An official of the Prime Minister's Office confirmed issuing a note to the public administration ministry for issuing a gazette notification.

He added that the notification may be issued on Sunday or Monday.

The post remained vacant since former press secretary Ihsanul Karim Helal and veteran journalist died on March 10 this year.

Nayeemul was also the founding editor of popular daily Amader Shomay in 2003. He has been frequently seen on TV talk-shows since 2007.