Obituary
Sun Dec 3, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Dec 3, 2023 12:00 AM

Obituary

Mostary Zaman’s death anniversary today

Sun Dec 3, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Dec 3, 2023 12:00 AM
Mostary Zaman

Today is the second death anniversary of Mostary Zaman, founder principal of Saroda Sundori Mohila College, Faridpur, said a press release.

Mostary Zaman retired as principal of Fazlul Huq Mohila College, Dhaka.

To mark her death anniversary, prayers will be offered at her Dhanmondi house and Takwah Mosque. Besides, food will be served among the destitute at a madrasa.

On this day in 2021, Mostary Zaman passed away at her residence in Dhaka, at the age of 76.

She was buried at Banani graveyard.

